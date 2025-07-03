CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here with you on KRIS 6 Sunrise, holding things down while Bryan Hofmann is out and about on a fun assignment! He’s in Aransas Pass getting the scoop on the Salt Water Freedom Fest, and he’ll be sharing all the exciting details about the Fourth of July celebration a little later this morning. You can look out for his story on our website. We’ll also be featuring it on Coastal Bend Weekend, so be sure to catch that Friday morning!

For now, let’s dive into your 6 Things to Know!

6 Things to Know: Big political moves, YMCA breakup, hiring event

Big Beautiful Bill Update

Early Thursday morning, the House took a big step forward on the Republican tax and spending cuts bill. After days of internal drama and GOP holdouts threatening to block it, lawmakers voted to advance the bill. Party leaders now believe they have the support to pass it for real when it comes up for a final vote on the House floor. The final vote could take place as early as Thursday morning. (This is the latest information as of 5:18 a.m.)

Health Data Controversy

Twenty states are suing the Trump administration, claiming it illegally shared sensitive health information with the Department of Homeland Security. California’s Attorney General says the data, which came from Medicaid records, was supposed to stay confidential, but it ended up in the hands of immigration enforcement. The transfer reportedly happened last month.

President Set to Meet Hostage Survivor

President Trump and the First Lady are set to meet today with Edan Alexander, the Israeli-American who was freed in May after 18 months in Hamas captivity. He was serving with the Israel Defense Forces near Gaza when he was abducted in October 2023. Alexander was the last known living American hostage in Gaza at the time of his release.

YMCA Breakup in Coastal Bend

Big changes at the YMCA of the Coastal Bend, the local chapter has officially cut ties with the national YMCA organization. The move comes after a tough ultimatum: either shut down or disaffiliate. The board chose to go independent, so the center will now run on its own. If you're a member, no worries, your membership will still be honored through its current term.

Now Hiring on the Island

Brewster Street Icehouse on the Island is hiring! They're looking to fill a range of positions, from line cooks and dishwashers to food runners and kitchen leads. If you're interested, swing by the Southside location Thursday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bring your resume because they're doing on-the-spot interviews.

Bay Jammin’ Thursday Night

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets because the Bay Jammin’ Concert Series is back Thursday night at Cole Park Amphitheater! Live music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Can’t make it tonight? No worries — there’s more music Friday night. It’s free and open to everyone!