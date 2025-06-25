6 Things to Know: Big Beautiful Bill, Iran Strike Analysis, Del Mar College Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good morning Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here!

Thanks for joining us today. We’ve got a full rundown of major headlines, including the latest political maneuvering in Washington over President Trump’s sweeping spending bill, new details on the aftermath of the U.S. strikes in Iran, and decisions impacting the future of development and education right here in the Coastal Bend.

6 Things to Know: June 25, 2025

Let’s get to your top stories.

Trump presses Congress on sweeping spending bill

Trump wants the bill on his desk by July 4

Senate plans to begin debate as early as Thursday

At least three House Republicans are pushing for deeper spending cuts

Key sticking point: how to pay for proposed changes, including Medicaid cuts

President Donald Trump is stepping up pressure on Republican lawmakers to move quickly on his domestic policy bill, which includes tax cuts, defense spending, and cuts to federal programs.

The Senate could begin debate as early as Thursday, but some House Republicans are signaling opposition unless additional spending cuts are added.

Trump has said he wants the legislation finalized before Independence Day, but disagreements remain on how to fund the proposals, especially around cuts to Medicaid.

Iran nuclear strike impact under review

Early reports say airstrikes only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by 3 to 6 months

White House disputes assessment, calls it “inaccurate” while also saying it was "Top Secret"

Defense Secretary says Iran’s nuclear ability was “obliterated”

There’s growing scrutiny over how effective the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities really were.

Intelligence sources suggest the strikes only set Iran’s program back by a few months.

But the White House and Pentagon are pushing back. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reporting “inaccurate,” then saying the report was "Top Secret." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mirrors President Trump's statements, saying the attacks “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Corpus Christi City Council narrows streets proposal in London area

One street restored to four lanes after community concerns

Original plan would’ve reduced four roads to two lanes

London ISD raised concerns about future campus access

City Council gave final approval to a plan that will reduce some road widths in the London area, but not all of them.

The original ordinance would have narrowed four streets near County Roads 22 and 43, but a last-minute change restored one of them to four lanes after concerns from London ISD about access for future schools.

City Council receives briefing on major new TIRZ proposal

Would cover 4,600 acres in the London area

Could generate $2 to $3 billion in new taxable value

Public hearing set for July 15, final vote likely July 22

The city is exploring the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) for the London area, a move that could lead to billions in new taxable property value and accelerated development.

Council members received an initial briefing Tuesday, with a public hearing scheduled for July 15 and a final vote expected July 22.

Del Mar College job fair happening today

Event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Campus

Hiring for multiple positions in higher education

Onsite help available for applications

If you’re considering a career in education, Del Mar College is hosting a job fair today at the Heritage Campus Harvin Center’s Retama Room.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include recruiters, hiring managers, and assistance with job applications.

Mobile health clinic in Driscoll today

Located at Driscoll City Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free health screenings, immunizations, and flu shots

Available for qualifying adults and children

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is taking its mobile clinic to Driscoll City Hall today.

From 8 to 11 a.m., you can access free health screenings, childhood vaccinations, and flu shots.

To learn more, you can call 361-826-7200. Driscoll City Hall is located at 133 West Dragon Street.

Thanks for waking up with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Michelle and I will be keeping an eye on today’s developing stories and will bring you the latest on air and online. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann