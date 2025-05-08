6 THINGS TO KNOW: No Pope Yet, CCPD is involved in chase with a car thief, Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here. Happy Thursday, or as we call it, Friday Jr!

We’ve got a full slate of headlines for your Thursday—ranging from international news at the Vatican to a car chase near La Palmera, plus updates on local construction, cleanups, and Buc Days fun.

6 Things to Know: May 8, 2025

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises Over the Vatican

Black smoke signals no pope elected in first conclave vote

Four votes per day until a two-thirds majority is reached

White smoke and bells will announce a new pope

All eyes are on the Sistine Chapel chimney this week. On Wednesday evening, black smoke signaled that no pope had been elected in the first and only ballot of the papal conclave. As the process continues, cardinals will vote four times daily—twice in the morning, and twice in the evening. A new pontiff requires a two-thirds majority vote. When elected, white smoke will rise and bells will ring throughout the Vatican, marking the start of a new papacy. KRIS 6 will keep you updated both on-air and online.

CCPD: Stolen Car Chase Ends in Crash Near Mall

Suspect stole vehicle near Ayers and Roosevelt

Pursuit ended in crash near SPID and Staples

Man faces charges of vehicle theft and evading arrest

Corpus Christi Police arrested a suspect Wednesday night after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash near SPID and Staples, just outside La Palmera Mall. Police say the suspect stole the car near Ayers Street and Roosevelt Avenue, then fled when officers attempted a traffic stop. The man, estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, now faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. CCPD reminds everyone to keep their vehicles locked and secure.

CCPD & ACS Investigating Animal Cruelty Case

Dog reportedly set on fire

Incident occurred on May 6

Animal passed away from injuries

Corpus Christi Police and Animal Care Services are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. On May 6, a resident called ACS reporting their dog had been intentionally set on fire. The dog was taken to a vet but passed away overnight. CCPD says they believe the act was deliberate, but no charges have been announced at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Calallen Road Construction Project Approved

$2.8 million contract for Calallen Drive upgrades

Includes new asphalt, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and utilities

Funded by 2018 bond proposal

City Council has approved a $2.8 million construction contract for Calallen Drive, spanning from Red Bird Lane to Burning Tree Lane. The project includes new asphalt paving, ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, utility upgrades, and new pavement markings. Funding comes from a 2018 bond approved by voters. Construction could begin as early as the end of May, and the project is expected to take about one year to complete.

Free Litter Critter Event This Saturday

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High

Free disposal of brush, bulky trash, tires, and more

Paper shredding available 9 a.m. to noon

The City of Corpus Christi will host a Litter Critter free cleanup event this Saturday at Veterans Memorial High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can bring brush, household trash, bulky items, tires, and metal for disposal. Hazardous waste, concrete, and commercial haulers will not be accepted. Paper shredding will also be offered on-site from 9 a.m. to noon.

Buc Days Thursday Lineup

Treasure Island opens at 4 p.m.

Carnival opens at 5 p.m.

Stephanie Abriana Band at 5:30 on Buckin Marlin Stage

Lisa Sullivan at Beer & Wine Garden at 6

Rodeo Corpus Christi with Grupo Siggno at 7

Los Mavericks at 7:45 on Buckin Marlin Stage

If you’re heading to Buc Days, tonight’s schedule is packed with entertainment. The Shops at Treasure Island open at 4 p.m., with the Stripes Carnival kicking off at 5. At 5:30, the Stephanie Abriana Band takes the Buckin Marlin Stage, followed by Lisa Sullivan at the Beer and Wine Garden. Rodeo Corpus Christi starts at 7, featuring musical guest Grupo Siggno, and Los Mavericks wrap up the night at 7:45.

That’s a wrap for Thursday’s headlines!

Whether you’re keeping an eye on global news or heading out to Buc Days tonight, we’re here to keep you informed every step of the way.

Thanks for checking in with the Hofmanns! As always, stay safe and stay curious!

