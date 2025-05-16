6 Things to Know: Disaster Resource Center, Armed Forces Day, and Community Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories for Friday.

From disaster recovery help in Alice to summer swim lessons in Corpus Christi, here are your 6 Things to Know before you go!

Disaster Resource Center Coming to Alice

Set for Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Jim Wells County Fairgrounds at 3001 Johnson Street

Help available for storm-related damage and cleanup requests

If you were impacted by last week’s storms in Alice, help is on the way. The City of Alice and Jim Wells County will host a Disaster Resource Information Center next Tuesday to assist residents with damage self-reporting and cleanup requests.

Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Event

Hosted by CCISD this Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Instructional Resource Center at 4321 Prescott Street

Bring child’s birth certificate, proof of income, and proof of residence

CCISD is making it easier to register your young learners. A special registration event is being held this Saturday for incoming Pre-K and kindergarten students. Just bring the required documents and stop by between 9 and 1.

Armed Forces Day Ceremony Moves to Ben Garza Gym

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Previously planned at Sherrill Park, moved due to construction

New location: Ben Garza Gym at 1815 Howard Road

In honor of Armed Forces Day, the City of Corpus Christi and the Mayor’s Committee on Veterans Affairs are hosting a commemorative ceremony. It’s happening Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ben Garza Gym, due to ongoing work at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

Community Court at Garcia Library

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet with a judge to resolve citations or set payment plans

Location: Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library at 5930 Brockhampton

Need to clear a ticket or resolve a warrant? The Municipal Community Court will be at the Garcia Library this Saturday. You can speak with a judge, arrange defensive driving, or set up a payment plan—all in one place.

Blue Ghost Paranormal Experience Tonight (Sold out as of Friday morning)

Overnight paranormal event aboard the USS Lexington

Tickets: $100 for museum members, $125 for non-members

Includes hands-on ghost hunt and Saturday morning tour of the ship

There’s still time to snag your ticket for tonight’s Blue Ghost Paranormal Overnight Investigation. You’ll get hands-on ghost hunting experience with real investigators, plus a Saturday morning tour of the USS Lexington. Head to KRISTV.com for details.

Summer Swim Lesson Registration Now Open

Lessons at the Corpus Christi Natatorium

Sessions run June 2 through July 31

Cost: $50 per person, per two-week session

Time to dive into summer—swim lesson registration is now open for the Corpus Christi Natatorium. Sessions run Monday through Thursday for two weeks at a time. You can sign up now at register.ccparkandrec.com.

That does it for us for now, we hope you have a fantastic weekend ahead! If you need some ideas for events and fun things to do, be sure to check out our Coastal Bend Weekend segment that runs every Friday!

As always, stay safe, stay cool, and stay curious!