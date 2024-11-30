23-year-old man arrested for driving the wrong way on SPID Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 23-year-old Jesus Bazan was arrested for driving the wrong way on Highway 358 just after midnight.

Corpus Christi officers said they received several calls about a person traveling eastbound on the westbound side of Highway 358 Saturday morning around 12:19 a.m.

"Officers located the vehicle and observed it traveling in the wrong direction. Officers parallel the vehicle on the eastbound side with lights and sirens activated, but the driver continued to disregard them," stated Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Another officer saw Bazan exit the highway at Ennis Joslin and SPID in his vehicle and came to a stop at the 3000 block of Whistler Drive.

Officers arrested Bazan, the driver of the vehicle, who is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

"Officers conducted their DWI investigation. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest," added Contreras.

23-year-old Jesus Bazan was transported to the city detention center for booking, and his vehicle was impounded.