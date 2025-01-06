2025 Corpus Christi Warming Centers

The City will offer daytime warming centers, which are free and open to the public. Their hours of operation are listed below.

Owen R. Hopkins Library

3202 McKinzie Road,826-2350

Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.,

Sunday: CLOSED

Ben F. McDonald Library

4044 Greenwood Drive, 826-2356

Monday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library

1230 Carmel Parkway, 826-2370

Monday: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.,

Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

Janet F. Harte Library

2629 Waldron, 826-2310

Monday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library

5930 Brockhampton Drive, 826-2360

Monday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.,

Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

La Retama Central Library

805 Comanche Steet, 826-7055

Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Broadmoor Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Street, 826-3138

Open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road, 826-2330

Open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Drive, 826-2305

Open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road, 826-2320

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zavala Senior Center

510 Osage Street, 826-3099

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Drive, 826-1368

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Drive, 826-2345

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Drive, 826-2340

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Overnight Warming Shelter

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission

902 Nueces Bay Blvd. 883-6195

When the temperature drops below 60 degrees, the Good Samaritan Rescue Misson will take in individuals needing overnight shelter from the cold.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is donating its services by hosting the pets of homeless persons as needed.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming center during available hours.

