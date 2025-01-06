2025 Corpus Christi Warming Centers

The City will offer daytime warming centers, which are free and open to the public. Their hours of operation are listed below.
Owen R. Hopkins Library
3202 McKinzie Road,826-2350
Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.,
Sunday: CLOSED
Ben F. McDonald Library
4044 Greenwood Drive, 826-2356
Monday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Anita & W.T. Neyland Library
1230 Carmel Parkway, 826-2370
Monday: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.,
Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED
Janet F. Harte Library
2629 Waldron, 826-2310
Monday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library
5930 Brockhampton Drive, 826-2360
Monday - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.,
Friday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED
La Retama Central Library
805 Comanche Steet, 826-7055
Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Broadmoor Senior Center
1651 Tarlton Street, 826-3138
Open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Road, 826-2330
Open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.
Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 Martin Luther King Drive, 826-2305
Open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Northwest Senior Center
9725 Up River Road, 826-2320
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Zavala Senior Center
510 Osage Street, 826-3099
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Drive, 826-1368
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely Drive, 826-2345
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner Drive, 826-2340
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Overnight Warming Shelter
Good Samaritan Rescue Mission
902 Nueces Bay Blvd. 883-6195
When the temperature drops below 60 degrees, the Good Samaritan Rescue Misson will take in individuals needing overnight shelter from the cold.
The Gulf Coast Humane Society is donating its services by hosting the pets of homeless persons as needed.
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming center during available hours.
For more information, go to
.
