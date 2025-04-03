2025 Corpus Christi Car Show revving up April 12

The 2025 Corpus Christi Car Show returns to the American Bank Center on April 12, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The car show will include various custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

"Our event will allow you to show off your custom work and compete against other car enthusiasts. There will be over 20 award categories. All registration fees will directly benefit Bikes For Kids Corpus Christi," stated organizers.

Actor/ Producer Nathan Gershon will attend the Corpus Christi Car Show. He is best known for The Walking Dead, Friday Night Lights, and many other projects.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Car Show, and registration is still open, so get those dazzling custom vehicles car-show ready.

More information here:

VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEE



$30 from September 6, 2024 until December 31, 2024$40 from January 1, 2025 until April 10, 2025 at 12 Noon

$50 starting at 8 am on Friday, April 11 (May Sell Out).

On Thursday, April 10th, online registration will close. If you still need to register after the 10th, you can do so in person at the American Bank Center on April 11th or April 12th.

100% of vehicle registration goes to the charity Bikes for Kids Corpus Christi. The first 50 vehicles to register will receive a free "Corpus Christi Car Show" t-shirt. You must register by April 1st, 2025, to receive your t-shirt. Any complimentary entries will not receive a T-shirt. Shirt sizes range from adult Small to Adult XXXLarge. Adult XXLarge (2XL) and Adult XXXLarge (3XL) shirt sizes will be charged an additional $5 registration fee.

Note: Car Show registration includes show vehicle entry into the event area and ONE event wristband. Wristbands will be provided when you check in at the event area. NO REFUNDS or Exchanges.

AWARD CATEGORIES (1ST, 2ND & 3RD PLACE AWARDED)

Modern Muscle Car

Classic Muscle Car

Modern Truck

Classic Truck

Classic Car

European Classic Car

SUV/SUT

Import

Muscle Motorcycle

Classic Motorcycle

Chopper Motorcycle

4X4

Street Rod

Low Rider Street

Low Rider Custom

SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES (1ST PLACE AWARDED ONLY )

Best of Show

Best Paint

Best Interior

Peoples Choice

Mayors Choice

Largest Car Club in Attendance