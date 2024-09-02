2024 City of Corpus Christi Labor Day Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Public Health District, will be closed on Monday, September 2, Labor Day.
311 Call Center:
- Closed—Residents can still use the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. Search MYCC311 in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling will be collected on September 2
- Brush items will be collected on September 2
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center: Closed
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Public Libraries:
- All Public Libraries will be closed on September 2
Animal Care Services:
- Closed
Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center: Closed
- Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center: Open, regular hours
- Oso Golf Course: Open, regular hours
Public Pools:
- Collier Pool:
- Open, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim); and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Open Swim)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium: Open, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap Swim)
Splash Pads:
- Bill Witt Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Cole Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Lindale Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Salinas Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- West Haven Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking Trails and Playground: Open from dawn to dusk.
- Learning Center & Restrooms: Closed
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After-Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed