2024 City of Corpus Christi Labor Day Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Public Health District, will be closed on Monday, September 2, Labor Day. 311 Call Center: Closed—Residents can still use the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. Search MYCC311 in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app. Solid Waste Operations : Garbage and recycling will be collected on September 2

Brush items will be collected on September 2

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center: Closed

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Public Libraries: All Public Libraries will be closed on September 2 Animal Care Services : Closed Parks and Recreation Department Facilities : Tennis Centers: H-E-B Tennis Center: Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center: Open , regular hours

, regular hours Oso Golf Course: Open, regular hours Public Pools:

Collier Pool:

Open, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim); and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Open Swim)

Corpus Christi Natatorium: Open, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap Swim) Splash Pads:

Bill Witt Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Cole Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Lindale Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Salinas Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. West Haven Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking Trails and Playground: Open from dawn to dusk.

from dawn to dusk. Learning Center & Restrooms: Closed Senior Centers: Closed Recreation Centers: Closed After-Hour Kid Power: Closed Gymnasiums: Closed

