City of Orange Grove to hold sandbag distribution event Saturday

ORANGE GROVE, Tx — The City of Orange Grove has announced it will be distributing sandbags on Saturday in preparation for the rain Beryl is expected to bring.

According to a press release from the Orange Grove Office of Emergency Management, they will hand out sandbags to Orange Grove residents on Saturday morning at 202 South Metz Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay on the road and line up facing FM 624. Six bags will be given per household. You must present a water bill or ID for proof of residency.

For residents who don't live in Orange Grove but live within Jim Wells County, you're asked to obtain sandbags at the Precinct 3 Yard located at 1022 West FM 624.