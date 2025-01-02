K9 ABUSE? Falfurrias Border Patrol agent under investigation after video of K9 being kneed goes viral

FALFURRIAS, Tx — The U.S. Border Patrol has launched an investigation after video of an agent kneeing a K9 officer at the Falfurrias checkpoint was posted on social media.

On Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., Jessica Pena, from Corpus Christi, was at the checkpoint when she said she saw a Border Patrol agent drag the K9 to the side of the building and started kneeing him. Pena began recording the incident with her cell phone and said she tried to get out of her car to find out what was happening, but agents yelled at her and told her to get back in her car. She said the agents said the dog was choking. She posted the video on TikTok and Facebook, and in hours, that video garnered several views and the attention of the U.S. Border Patrol.

RAW: Border Patrol launches investigation into K9 abuse at Falfurrias checkpoint

Around 8 pm on Wednesday, the US Border Patrol RGV Sector posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

"The U.S. Border Patrol takes every allegation seriously. Our K9s are extremely valuable to our border security mission. We love our dogs. They are very special law enforcement partners. Any mistreatment or abuse by their handlers will not be tolerated in any capacity. "

"We very much appreciate the public for making us aware of the incident that took place at the Falfurrias Checkpoint. We have made proper notifications to conduct a full investigation into this event. Be assured that our K9 is safe."

"I appreciate all your love, concern, and support for our K9 partners. Be assured our K9s and their safety will always be a top priority. "

-Signed Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector Gloria Chavez

