Falfurrias Police Department hosts 'Coffee with a Cop'

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Grab a cup of Joe... and brew up your concerns. That's just what Coastal Bend neighbors did today in Falfurrias's first annual Coffee with a Cop.

Law enforcement sat down to engage with neighbors and to listen to their concerns. Residents brought up curfew times and community safety, among other topics.

Falfurrias Chief of Police William Barton said that law enforcement wants to "give transparency about what's going on in the city" and start up the new initiative to build a better relationship with the community.

"We appreciate everything that the Falfurrias Police Department has been doing," Neighbor Lourdes Trevino-Cantu said. "They're very very involved with the community."

Falfurrias Police also holds other events where community members can engage with the department. The department's National Night Out is scheduled for August 5.

