Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBee County

Actions

Woman struck and killed after running across U.S. 181 near Pettus

DPS Trooper car
KRIS file photo
DPS Trooper car
DPS Trooper car
Posted
and last updated

PETTUS, Tx — A Bee County woman died after being struck by a car near Pettus this weekend.

It happened around 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, one mile south of Pettus, Texas.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Officer Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, 42-year-old Mary Perez, of Pettus, was walking southbound along the shoulder of the northbound lanes when she ran across the highway and was struck by a BMW 340I traveling southbound in the inside lane.

The BMW quickly came to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the BMW was identified as a 77-year-old man from Tuleta, Texas.

Perez died at the scene.

State troopers from the Beeville Highway Patrol Office are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS