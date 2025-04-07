Woman struck and killed after running across U.S. 181 near Pettus

PETTUS, Tx — A Bee County woman died after being struck by a car near Pettus this weekend.

It happened around 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, one mile south of Pettus, Texas.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Officer Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, 42-year-old Mary Perez, of Pettus, was walking southbound along the shoulder of the northbound lanes when she ran across the highway and was struck by a BMW 340I traveling southbound in the inside lane.

The BMW quickly came to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the BMW was identified as a 77-year-old man from Tuleta, Texas.

Perez died at the scene.

State troopers from the Beeville Highway Patrol Office are investigating the crash.

