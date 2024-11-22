Two people fatally struck on Highway 359 leading to shut down near Tynan

BEE COUNTY, Tx — A portion of State Highway 359 in Bee County has been shut down after two people were fatally struck.

The crash occurred near Tynan around 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with Texas Department of Public Safety, a woman's Kia Forte broke down after it struck a garbage truck. A man passing by stopped to help the woman. After helping the woman out of the car, he was helping her cross the roadway when both were struck by a truck and killed.

D.P.S. has shut down the roadway while they investigate the crash.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Mallory expected that portion of the highway to be reopened within the hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with kristv.com for more updates.

