McConnell Unit working to repair total power outage

BEEVILLE, Tx — KRIS 6 News has confirmed that a partial power outage occurred at the McConnell Unit in Beeville on Thursday, with a total outage occurring on Friday.

A concerned mother called the station about this situation, leading KRIS 6 News reporters to reach to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez, emergency generators are being used to help manage the outage and there is also staff onsite working to repair it.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

