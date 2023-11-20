Dog Dumping: A problem animal control workers know too well

BEEVILLE, Tx. — Beeville Animal Control said that stray animals are being dumped around the city and are taking up much-needed kennel space at the Beeville Animal Control Facility.



KRIS 6 interviewed Kiki Gonzales. She looks after the dogs at the Beeville Animal Control Facility and is in control of the adoptions

She said that the city is facing issues with dog dumping which is taking quickly taking space for animals that may need it. The shelter has limited space for the number of dogs that they can hold. This means that if too many dogs come in, they will be euthanized if they are not fostered or adopted.

Dumping your animal can come with a price tag if you are caught. If you are caught dumping your animal can, be charged with a felony.



Dog dumping is something that workers at the Beeville Animal Control Facility know too well.

Kiki Gonzales looks after the dogs at the Beeville Animal Control Facility. She said that people's dogs are in stressful environments.

“The shelter environment is very stressful for a dog. There’s a lot going on. A lot of noise and a lot of smells,” she said.

One dog in particular named Chloe, her paws were made for walking and she did just that after she was dumped on the busy streets of Beeville.

“Someone saw Chloe get dumped and he went and picked her up and brought her here. She is a very sweet dog and low energy,” she said.” She kind of wants to lay down and she loves attention like any other dog.”

“Ultimately our responsibility is to the taxpayers, so that means when we get a call, we have to go get the dog,” Gonzales said. “We have eight kennels and there is a divider, so 16 spaces total. You can only fit so many dogs in that area.”

“Be responsible for your dogs. A dog is a real commitment. It takes time, energy, money,” she said. “Make sure before you take in that animals that you are ready to commit to the long-term.”

Workers said if you see an animal, don’t try and pick it up yourself. Call their office instead.

