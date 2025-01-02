Border Patrol Agent killed after his motorcycle struck a deer on CR 329

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — D.P.S. Troopers from the Beeville Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that left a 37-year-old Border Patrol Agent dead.

According to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, DPS was notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road 329 on January 1st, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m.

When state troopers responded to the scene, they determined that Cory Whetten, 37, of Corpus Christi, was traveling southbound on his 2022 Aprilia Tuareg when he struck a deer, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle.

"He was transported by EMS to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, where he succumbed to his injuries. Whetten is a United States Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Kingsville Station and was off duty at the time of the crash," said Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory.

Troopers with the Beeville Highway Patrol office are continuing to investigate the crash.