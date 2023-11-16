Beeville's only UPS closing after 12 years, causing concern for local small businesses

A workers at the only UPS store in Beeville said it's getting ready to close it's doors on November 30.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Jessica Yzaguirre who is the owner of a small business named JB Designs in Beeville. Jessica said that the UPS is going to inconvenience her business because she will have to drive 30 minutes away to the nearest UPS.

According to a sign on the local UPS doors, the Beeville location has been in business for 12 years.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the UPS about why the story was closing it's doors and have not heard back from.



UPS can be a lifeline for many businesses, especially in small communities like Beeville. Just before the holidays, word has come down the only UPS store in town is closing.

You’ll find a sign posted on the door of the only UPS in Beeville that said, “this location will be closing.”

Jessica Yzaguirre is the owner of a small business named JB Designs and she said the business closing will affect many people in the area.

“It’s definitely a huge loss to the Beeville Community,” Yzaguirre said.

“So, I was able to take my invites that we print over there to the UPS. If I were unable to print them, they were able to print them for me,” she said.

Now, she will have to drive to the nearest ups, which is in Karnes County, to deliver her packages.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience for us to drive 30 minutes out,” she said. “There is a drop box here in town which is located at IBC bank. So, if worse comes to worst, I will be able to use that.”

Yzaguirre said the drive will not make her job easier, but it would make her reach to other states even harder.

“Whenever we do linen rentals, say for example, I just had one in Alabama, I was able to ship through UPS to send out the linen and they just shipped them back,” Yzaguirre said.

She said she will do everything in her power to keep the customer happy.

“The overnight, honestly, I have not used USPS, I use UPS. I’m hope the fees aren’t too much more. I guess we are going to have to see where it goes from here,” she said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the UPS store to ask why they were closing, and we have not heard back.

The UPS store will close on Nov. 30.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.