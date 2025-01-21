Beeville neighbors brace the cold temperatures

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The bitterness of winter smacked the Coastal Bend right in the face this week. Many people in Beeville woke up the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21 to slick roads and frigid weather. Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, went around to several neighborhoods, speaking with people as they braced for cold weather.

This kind of weather is something new for people in Beeville. However, the 30 degree temperatures didn't seem to bother some families.

“We’re just going to drive around first and then go see my mom and then come back home," resident Lisa Guerra said to Scott. "So even despite the weather, you’re still going to get on the roads? Yes.”

Although the idea of snow hitting the ground seemed fun for kids, the roads were slick and icy for drivers and homes were draped with thin layers of snow. The less fortunate were also on the minds of some neighbors.

“Where I live, the road was really icy, so I took the tractor today," one resident told Scott as he used his tractor on the highway. "I drove down to see if the homeless people had a fire to make, so they can be warm. The homeless camp in Beeville was empty, so I guess they’re okay.”

Even with cold weather, you still have to eat good. Scott met with some restaurant goers who work overnight. One of them said they're ready for whatever this winter weather brings.

"I kind of go into work, expecting to be working outside," resident Imgen Arguijo said. "The cold doesn't bother me. I like the cold, you know, cute sweaters”

City leaders in Beeville said there are two warming centers for the neighborhood.

The John C. Fulghum Event Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with volunteers assisting from Kingsway Church.

The Trinity Chapel on South Kathleen Street will be open 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold temperatures may let up later in the week. But for now, many can continue enjoying this short stint of winter, here in the Coastal Bend.

