Fulton Oysterfest in full swing

FULTON, Texas — Get your appetite ready! The annual Fulton Oysterfest is in full swing and thousands of people from across Texas have traveled to Fulton to enjoy.

The event, which began Thursday, celebrates flavor, creativity, and community among all people. It's hosted by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department and in previous years, they welcomed more than 36,000 visitors.

Our KRIS 6 News cameras were at the festival on Saturday, capturing moments as community members enjoyed live music, parades, crafts, vendors and of course, we can't forget about the Oyster Eating Contest.

Some people said they traveled all the way from Bandera and San Antonio and have been attending the festival for more than ten years.

"We love the private parties that we partake in. There's local friendships tha we make," attendee, Ivette Bruno, said. "We're out of towners, and so we come from the San Antonio and Bandera area every year. We just love everything and have been coming for over a decade."

Others spoke about their favorite memories during Oysterfest —-meeting strangers that turn into longtime friends is on the top of their list.

“They’re missing out on the family aspect. You meet alot of new people. They’re missing out on the oyster contest, which is insane, you gotta come see it at least. And the parade, get some cold drinks, nice weather," attendee, Dillion Kim, said.

Money from the event is raised to purchase essential equipment for the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Just recently, the department was able to build a new fire station, with the help of all of you who have attended in previous years.

The Fulton Oysterfest lasts until Sunday at 6pm.

