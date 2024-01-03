Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce gearing up for annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day

ROCKPORT, Tx. — Winter Texans is a longtime tradition in Texas, but many don’t understand the impact that they have in their communities. The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to recognize their contributions.

This is the 6th year that the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce has held Winter Texan Appreciation Day.

Winter Texan Appreciation Day will take place on Wednesday, January 24th.

The event will be held at the Fulton Convention Center.

Cyndy Tuorila is the Community Manager for the Woody Acres. She said that she is looking forward to celebrating the Winter Texans.

“They can choose to go anywhere, and they choose to come to our area and it’s just a way for us to say thank you for being here,” Tuorila said.

Steve Mann has been a winter Texan for 10 years. He said that he never expected to fall in love with the idea of coming to Texas every winter.

“We actually came to visit one of our friends that went to our church and our neighbor, and they were a member of this community, and we can visit them,” Mann said.

Now, 10 years later he said he is starting to see the impact that winter Texans have in the state.

“It’s nice to know that winter Texans are appreciated down here,” he said. “We feel as a group, that we do our share down here and it is quite evident that the local people appreciate it.”

Mann said that it is more than being appreciated, it’s about making a lasting impact.

“It feels good to know that we are making an impact, the Winter Texans,” Mann said. “I think we see that in the restaurants and the shopping and stuff like that. So, it’s pretty evident that we do make a difference down here.”

Tuorila said that she just wants every Winter Texan to know that they are appreciated.

“I just want everybody, the people who come down here to know that we really want them here and that we want to show them that we appreciate them,” Tuorila said.

Winter Texas Appreciation Day

Date and Time

Wednesday Jan 24, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM CST

Location

Fulton Convention Center

402 N Fulton Beach Road

Fulton, Texas

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.