In-person learning resumes at Tuloso-Midway ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School district has resumed in-person learning.

Monday was the first day of the big change for students in that district.

District officials notified parents last week that the decision to return students to their schools was based on a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations across the Coastal Bend.

There will be an appeals process for parents who don't want their children to resume in-person learning due to health concerns.

Those appeals will have to be supported by medical certification and verified by the TMISD staff.