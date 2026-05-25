ILCA U.S. Championships bring more than 1,800 sailors to Corpus Christi for competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — More than 1,800 sailors and 93 competitors from the United States and Canada are in Corpus Christi for the ILCA U.S. Championships.

Competitors range in ages from 13 to 75 and include some former Olympians.

Scott Williamson, an organizer with ILCA North America, said the event welcomes sailors of all skill levels.

"It's a privileged experience to be, to be racing and to enjoy the water. But there are a few opportunities that offer, you know, different, uh, uh, entry points of different abilities than the ILCA class does. So really all ages and all abilities come to the class and enjoy, enjoy racing and or recreational sailing," Williamson said.

The sport first became an Olympic event in 1996. The championships wraps up on Monday.

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