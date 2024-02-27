IH 37 northbound and southbound mainlane shoulders from Staples to Nueces Bay could impact commuters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Harbor Bridge Project construction will slow traffic down on the northbound and southbound IH 37 mainlanes from Staples Street to Nueces Bay Boulevard.

Beginning Tuesday, February 27, until March 1, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. every night.

According to officials, traffic may come to a slow crawl from Staples Street to Nueces Bay Boulevard.

"Traffic control will be in place while operations paint permanent traffic barriers. Motorists are urged to be aware of slow-rolling traffic, consider using the detour routes, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in the work zones," said officials.

All work is weather permitting, and for information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

