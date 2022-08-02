If we're in a drought, why are we releasing water?

One major concern expressed to KRIS 6 News during this drought has been: “Why are we releasing water if we’re in a drought?”

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Michael Murphy said those releases are required for environmental purposes, but that the amount of water the city is required to release goes hand-in-hand with the amount of water in our reservoirs.

So, the lower the levels -- the less it has to release.

According to Murphy, the city does have the ability to stop the releases if the water situation becomes more severe.

"Probably would be in the latter stages of Stage Two restrictions,” he said. “We could go and let them know that we have to curtail your water because it's become that dire. For sure in Stage Three, if we ever got to that.”

Officials said that, under Texas water law, the city does not have to release stored water during a drought.