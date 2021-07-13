Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iconic Fulton fishing pier ready for visitors

items.[0].videoTitle
The Fulton Fishing Pier along the coast has been rebuilt and is now open to visitors.
Fulton fishing pier ready for visitors after rebuilding
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 14:14:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fulton Fishing Pier along the coast has been rebuilt and is now open to visitors.

Known as a major tourist attraction for Aransas County, the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

With a reconstruction cost of about $2 million, FEMA covered part of it. The other portion came from raised with help of Texas Parks and Wildlife, Yeti and the Sid Richardson Foundation.

The new pier offers a new covered weather pavilion, upgraded LED fishing lights and is ADA accessible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education