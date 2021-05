CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays have a new head coach.

He is Michael Lysyj.

The 32-year-old is a former professional player who spend last season as an Assistant Coach at Des Moines Of The United States Hockey League.

The IceRays will officially introduce him next week at a press conference. Hockey season is not that far off.

The IceRays will play their first game in September.