Husband kills wife in murder-suicide

ALICE, Texas — A Jim Wells County husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder/suicide, according to Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno.

Deputies were called to the home located on Farm-to-Market 2044, off Highway 359, north of Alice. They arrived to find that Elizabeth Grace Jones had been shot several times by her estranged husband, Jeremy Jones. After shooting himself, Jeremy turned the gun on himself.

Bueno said the couple were going through a divorce and had been arguing prior to the tragedy.

The couple's four minor children were at home at the time of the incident but managed to run from the home. They ran to a neighbor's home looking for help.

A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.