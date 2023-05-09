Husband and wife cocaine dealers receive prison time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A drug trafficking organization based out of Corpus Christi has had its final members ordered to federal prison after their convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine as well as money laundering, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

In September of 2019, a cocaine bust at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint started an investigation into a drug trafficking operation that Gilbert DeLosSantos ran in Corpus Christi. As a result, drug distribution locations and multiple individuals were identified ranging from street-level dealers to mid-level suppliers.

On May 10, 2022, police issued four federal search warrants at locations around the Corpus Christi area. At one location, Lawrence Guevara, 52, and Amber Ramirez, 35, were arrested at a home where officers found 634 grams of cocaine, 331 grams of heroin, 31 grams of crack cocaine, $1,170 U.S. currency, and several drug ledgers.

Police later arrested Gilbert DeLosSantos, 51, at his home and seized nearly $12,000, multiple phones, Nueces County property tax statements and, banking records.

The investigation led authorities to believe DeLosSantos and his organization were selling approximately one kilogram each of cocaine and heroin per week.

On Thursday, May 4, U.S. District Judge David Morales found Gilbert DeLosSantos to be a leader in the conspiracies and sentenced him to a total of 180 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by 10 years of supervised release. His wife, Corina DeLosSantos, received a 54-month term of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for her role in the money laundering conspiracy.

