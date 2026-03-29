Hundreds of protesters participate in No Kings Rally at Oleander Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Hundreds of people participated in the No Kings Rally at Oleander Park along Ocean Drive on Saturday, March 28.

The local demonstration was one of hundreds of similar protests held nationwide. There have been multiple No Kings protests since President Trump took office.

Arnold Gonzales, a rally participant, said the treatment of the elderly is why he attended the protest.

"They worked hard to make this country great. And we cannot let someone like Donald Trump who loves to be a dictator, to ruin this country. This country there's some great, great leaders," Gonzales said.

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