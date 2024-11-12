Hundreds of power outages reported near Bishop Tuesday morning

UPDATE - 7:52 A.M., 11/12/2024

Hundreds of power outages near Bishop have been restored as of 7:52 a.m., according to the AEP Texas map.

ORIGINAL - 7:17 A.M., 11/12/2024

Several power outages in the Bishop area have left over 900 people without power Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. The estimated time for restoration is approximately 11 a.m., according to AEP Texas.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: