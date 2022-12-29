Hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles released into the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of sea turtles are returning home after being released by Texas State Aquarium wildlife rescue teams.

At least 300 turtles were cold-stunned when freezing temperatures hit south Texas last week.

When this happens, the turtles are unable to move their body or regulate proper temperatures, which could cause them to drown.

After being saved, rescue teams take the turtles to rehabilitation centers, where they are examined and treated to help their bodies return to a safe temperature.

Once the turtles are healthy, rescue teams tagged them to help keep track of medical records, where they're originally from and if they were cold-stunned before.

In 2021, Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue saved more than 1,500 turtles.

If you find a turtle that's been cold-stunned on the beach, experts ask you to call 1-866-TURTLE-5, so they can be rescued and put back in their natural habitat.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.