Hundreds attend Legacy Luncheon in honor of Dr. Hector P. Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 400 people gathered Friday to celebrate the annual Legacy Luncheon. The event, held at the American Bank Center, highlights and honors Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

Dr. Garcia fought for civil rights for Latinos and Hispanics in America. His daughter, Cecilia, helps organize the event to honor her father's legacy.

She told KRIS 6 News that his lasting impact went beyond the Coastal Bend.

"He worked for 5 U.S. presidents, so he really did a lot to help all Americans," Cecilia Garcia Akers said.

Friday's luncheon raised money for the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation, which provides scholarships and health care services for those most in need.

Our very own Pat Simon was in attendance of Friday's event and was presented with the Community Service Award. Two other individuals were presented with the award for leaving a positive impact in the community.

To learn more about the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation, click here.