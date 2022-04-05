Howie's Premium Subs broken into Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A veteran owned business that just got its start earlier this year was the target of an attempted break-in on Tuesday morning.

Howie's Premium Subs opened up shop in February at the Moore Plaza shopping center along SPID.

The owner tells us, around 5 a.m., security called to tell him his alarm had gone off. When he got to his business, he found someone had thrown a stone through one of his front windows.

"I'm not sure if the alarm scared them off when the alarm set off, or if they just wanted to be mean and shatter our window because you know, we care about veterans. Maybe they hate that, I don't know," said owner Bobby Howard.

Howard is now looking to add extra safety measures. He tells us that despite these challenges, his store remains open for business.

Police have no leads yet on who caused the damage to the shop.