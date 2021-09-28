How to register to vote in Texas before Oct. 4 deadline

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It is a nonpartisan civic holiday meant to celebrate democracy and the power of the vote.

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate,” said Thomas Jefferson.

The day is recognized every year on the Fourth Tuesday of September with a focus on encouragement and resources to get people registered to vote.

Even the National Football League is participating in the celebration.

How do I get registered to vote in Texas?

You may be already registered to vote. You can check on that status by filling out a form with the Texas Secretary of State.

If you need to register, you can fill out this online form or request a postage-paid paper voter registration form that can be mailed in upon completion. If neither of those work for you, you can always stop by your local voter registrar and take care of it in person.

It is important to note that those who register to vote in Texas must provide a Texas driver’s license number or personal identification number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety or the last four digits of your social security number. If you don’t have a social security number, you need to state that fact.

Am I eligible to vote?

You are if you meet these criteria:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

When is the deadline?

In order to vote in the November 2, 2021 election you will need to be registered by Oct. 4 2021.