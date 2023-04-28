Resident advisement on how to prepare for a hail storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the week, we've seen rain, heavy wind and even hail across the Coastal Bend. We're expected to see more Friday, mostly in our northwestern counties. But the reality is that many people do not know what to do when a hail storm is in the forecast.

Here are some tips to prepare you before the storm:



If you're inside, close curtains and blinds to help protect you if the windows break.

When parked, put your vehicles in the garage. If you don't have one, you can also cover your vehicle with thick blankets and cardboard boxes to avoid hail dents.

Don't forget your plants and other outdoor items. Move those to a covered space.

Find safe shelter for your pets. Do not keep them outside.

According to State Farm Insurance, Texas ranked second in the country last year for hail-related insurance claims. In all, the state racked up $392 million in hail damage across 26,700 claims in 2022. Minnesota took the top ranking last year with a whopping $698 million in hail-related damages.

If your property is damaged during a hail storm, you should immediately call your insurance agent.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.