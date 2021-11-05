How to do Thanksgiving cheaper, locally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving dinner is one of the oldest traditions for the United States. The original Thanksgiving was in November 1621, when newly arrived settlers, or Pilgrims, and the Wampanoag Indians gathered together in Plymouth Massachusetts to celebrate the autumn harvest.

The tradition continues in 2021, but with supply chain and other pandemic-related issues causing food prices to rise generally, some are worried about the cost of their families' Thanksgiving Day feasts.

Here are some tips on executing a thanksgiving day feast on a budget, locally.

FINDING THE RIGHT TURKEY

The turkey is the staple of Thanksgiving dinner, and often the most expensive item.

Here in Corpus Christi, a local law firm hosts a Turkey giveaway every November. But if you can't make it to that there are other options.

“One of the best things you can do to help your community is to shop local for the items that you can find at a reasonable price,” said Jill Fopiano, the president and CEO at O’Brien Wealth Partners, to the New York Post.

We called four different local meat markets to see what they offer.

Moody's Quality Meats - They have a Barber's Turkey at 2.39 a pound.

Beef & Bones Meat Market - On average their turkey, around 15 pounds, will cost $30 to $31.

Clayton's Meat Market - They have an unseasoned turkey for $39 and a seasoned turkey for $35. Both of those average at about 12 to 14 pounds. They also have a turkey leg available at $2.99 a pound.

Corpus Christi Egg Co - They offer a 30 pound box of turkey legs for $45

Champs Meat Market - Has 35 Turkeys in stock at $2.27 a pound.

As of Nov. 5, H-E-B lists whole turkeys from various brands on their website starting at $8.92 for an 8 to 12 pound Riverside Whole Frozen Turkey, all the way up to $47.27 for a H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Hickory Smoked Whole Young Turkey that averages about 11.5 pounds.

HOW ABOUT SIDES?

From green bean casserole to cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving dinner needs more than just a turkey. If you are worried about affording delicious side dishes for Thanksgiving, a potluck option is recommended.

Erin Chase, a food blogger at 5 Dollar Dinners, told CNBC that she recommends a potluck approach this year. She suggests a sign-up sheet where guests can agree to make certain dishes. Using a site like Signup Genius or Perfect Potluck makes the process simple an easy to coordinate for locals and out-of-towners.

PLAN AHEAD

The COVID-19 pandemic might result in people buying extra food this year. Finding the ingredients you need could be a challenge if you wait until the last minute.

Also, waiting till the last minute will increase the likelihood of you running into higher prices on Thanksgiving essentials like table settings. Moneycrashers.com recommends borrowing from family, friends, and neighbors instead of buying new, or checking thrift stores like Goodwill, which usually has an assortment of plates, wine glasses, and serving dishes.

LOOK FOR COUPONS AND DEALS

There are loads of holidays deals on food this time of year, sometimes it is just a matter of finding them.

Walmart has again teamed up with Ibotta to give you 100% cashback on ten different items, like turkey, stuffing and cranberries, when you shop at Walmart now through November 24.

“This year, we’re upping the ante by adding even more quintessential Thanksgiving favorites to the list of eligible items," Ibotta founder and CEO Bryan Leach said in a statement to USA Today. "This past year has been difficult for so many individuals and families, and our hope is to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season by giving a little something back.”

Here are the items:

Turkey (any brand), up to $15

McCormick Gravy, $1.12

Coca-Cola (2-liter bottle), $1.98

Campbell’s Mushroom Soup, $0.98

Birds Eye Vegetables (Green Beans), $1

Idahoan Potatoes, $1.88

Jiffy Corn muffin mix, honey, $0.67

Great Value Flavored Stuffing, $0.82

Great Value Cranberry Sauce, $1.28

Great Value French Fried Onions, $2.28

Find out more about that deal here.

THANKSGIVING MEALS FOR FAMILIES IN NEED

The holidays can be tough on the wallet. Luckily, there are plenty of organizations that want to ease the financial stress that comes around this season.

Local food banks that have resources for hungry families around Thanksgiving are a good place to start.