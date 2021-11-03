Holiday food shortages expected because of supply chain issues

If you're getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, you might want get your orders in now.

The holiday birds aren’t flying to the stores as quick as they have in the past.

Pandemic supply issues and transportation issues have affected many industries.

It might result in far fewer turkeys in stores and at restaurants this year.

"This year, we opened a little early because we just can't get a hold of all the turkeys we usually do every year," said Julian Khoury of Larry's Great Western Meats. "I'm getting about a half to 3/4th of my standard order. I'm also experiencing price raises."

Turkey isn't the only holiday meat that's getting hard to find right now.

Some stores also report a shortage of ham.

But don't worry just yet, some retailers say turkeys are still coming in, just more slowly.