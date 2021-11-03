Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Holiday food shortages expected because of supply chain issues

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matthew Mead/AP
Thanksgiving dinner (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Thanksgiving Dinner
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:47:13-04

If you're getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner, you might want get your orders in now.

The holiday birds aren’t flying to the stores as quick as they have in the past.

Pandemic supply issues and transportation issues have affected many industries.

It might result in far fewer turkeys in stores and at restaurants this year.

"This year, we opened a little early because we just can't get a hold of all the turkeys we usually do every year," said Julian Khoury of Larry's Great Western Meats. "I'm getting about a half to 3/4th of my standard order. I'm also experiencing price raises."

Turkey isn't the only holiday meat that's getting hard to find right now.

Some stores also report a shortage of ham.

But don't worry just yet, some retailers say turkeys are still coming in, just more slowly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Board of canvassers deadlocked on certifying election results in Detroit

Election Results