How to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated on November 1 and 2, but you can start honoring the dead starting now.

While the street portion of the Dia De Los Muertos Festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, K Space Contemporary, Downtown Corpus Christi and La Palmera mall still have plenty of events available to honor your loved ones. Check out the events below.

Tienditas Sip & Shop on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shopping and art market at K Space Contemporary featuring Dia de los Muertos Arts and Crafts vendors . Fine hand-made items by local and regional artisans, including jewelry, masks, totes, decorated towels, candles, ceramics, ornaments, flower crowns, and more.

Decorate a sugar skull on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This skull decorating class is FREE and open to all ages at K Space Contemporary. RSVP here.

Walk of Remembrance Ofrenda Display at the Ritz Theater on Oct. 28 - Nov. 5

Display of altars created by local students and families. Music by Dueto America de Oscar Y Letty will be featured every night, and Folklorico dance by Teresa Saldivar and Team Dance. See the display times and dates HERE .



Downtown altar tour Oct. 28 - Nov. 12 Grab a map and take a self-guided walking tour of altars and Dia de los Muertos decorations across downtown. Some participating businesses are: K Space Contemporary, The Ritz Theater, House of Rock, Chel’s Marie Boutique, Art Museum of South Texas and Downtown Management District.