How to appeal your property tax valuation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have some serious questions about your property tax valuation some help is on the way. In a couple of weeks the Remax Elite Office on Corona will be holding an information seminar for the public. You can learn tips for appealing that valuation. Nueces County Tax Assessor Collector Kevin Kieschnick will be on hand to offer advice.

The information seminar will be on Thursday May 4th at the Remax Elite office. It is located at 4639 Corona Suite 61. The meeting will run from 6:30pm to 8pm.

