How an order not delivered by Door Dash impacted one Coastal Bend pizzeria

A veteran owner of Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria, located at 4117 S. Staples St. said Door Dashers took an order, but the customer never received it.

“The dasher came in to get the order. We confirmed the order by looking at their phone, we had them tap the confirmation,” Pam Chavez, the owne said.

But after the dasher left, the customer called Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria after waiting 45 minutes.

The customer claimed they never received their $75 order. The customer then tried calling the dasher back.

“The number he was calling, they kept answering and then hanging up on him. So that started to seem very suspicious,” Chavez said.

She added she tried calling the number herself and it was disconnected.

Chavez said because she is a new small business, the right thing to do was to have the customer’s order again and pick it up.

The order, because it had to be redone, caused Chavez to lose a total of $150.

“It was $75, so it was substantial. So, I had to make that twice and ultimately I didn’t get paid for either order,” Chavez said.

Chavez said in the five and a half months the business has been open, she has had six similar incidents.

She told us she contacted Door Dash, but didn’t hear back.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Door Dash and received this statemen:

"Impersonating a Dasher or any delivery worker is totally unacceptable and we hope these bad actors are held accountable. Merchants can see the details of an order on their app, including the name of the Dasher who has been assigned the order, and can verify the name of the customer with the Dasher to be sure orders are going to the right place."

Chavez said Door Dash can track who the Dashers are, so she does something to prevent dashers from not fulfilling orders.

“I then ban them from the restaurants. So, they don’t get to anymore orders form this facility,” Chavez said.

Chavez told us she has thought about hiring drivers herself, but said paying for the insurance and going through the process was too expensive, and going through a third party such as Door Dash was more affordable.

Sam & Louies Pizzeria is hiring, to apply click here.

