CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Houston man is in the Nueces County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Corpus Christi girl, according to police.

A Corpus Christi mother says she discovered communications between her 12-year-old daughter and the suspect.

Corpus Christi police arrested 35-year-old Enoch Sosa. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor.

According to police, Sosa had been communicating with the child on Snapchat and exchanging nude photos since August 2026. On Oct. 15, he allegedly drove to Corpus Christi and sexually assaulted her at a local motel.

Police said the girl believed Sosa was 19 years old.

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