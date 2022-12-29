Houston-Hobby opens new video game lounge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hobby Airport in Houston is leveling up its experiences for its travelers with the recent installation of Gameway, a luxury video game lounge.

According to a release from HOU, Gameway was opened before the 2022 holiday season to provide travelers with entertainment and a unique way to decompress in between flights.

“With Gameway, Hobby Airport now offers a unique entertainment and retail experience to our visitors and the avid gaming community,” Chief Development Officer for Houston Airports Francisco Cuellar said in the release. “Hobby will continue to elevate the passenger experience with quality, cool and exciting options for all.”

The Gameway lounge is located in HOU's International terminal and features five PlayStations, four PC and six Xbox stations, all available on large-definition LED screens.

“Our mission is to upgrade the typical wait-at-the-gate experience with a new stimulating, entertaining option for travelers of all ages,” Gameway co-Founder Jordan Walbridge said.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.