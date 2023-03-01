Watch Now
House of Rock to host spring drag brunch

Photo provided by the House of Rock
The House of Rock is to host a spring drag brunch on Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The House of Rock is hosting a spring drag brunch this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a release, the event will be hosted by Isis Paris York and will feature several local celebrities and vendors.

Tickets are available for purchase online and will vary in prices depending on the table location. Brunch will be included with the purchase and will be served from 11 a.m. until noon.

The release states door prizes and giveaways will be included with the event.

