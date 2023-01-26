House of Rock to host reggae band Kash'd Out in March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Orlando-based reggae band Kash'd Out will be performing and promoting their newest single, "Whiskey and Weed," at the House of Rock on March 11, according to a press release from the House of Rock.

The band, currently on a national tour, was formed when guitarist Jackson Hauserman and vocalist Greg Shields met at Sound Lounge Studios, when Shields was working with bands such as Ballyhoo and Tribal Seeds. After releasing their first debut EP together, drummer Marshall Hearne, keyboardist Nick Gudzan and bassist Joey Brohawn joined the ensemble.

Kash'd Out released their first album, "The Hookup", in 2017 with LAW Records, reaching #2 on the Billboard and iTunes Reggae Charts. The band has produced two new albums since then and have also released music every year since 2017, with 2023 being their next due date.

According to the release, "the band’s signature positive energy and entrepreneurial hustle exemplifies the spirit behind their music. (Their) high energy, unforgettable performances, and these new releases, leaning more into pop than they have previously, (are) an incredible vibe for a live show."

