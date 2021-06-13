Watch
House fire in Flour Bluff quickly put out

Posted at 7:08 PM, Jun 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews from NAS Corpus Christi, Nueces County ESD No. 2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crossbill Street in Flour Bluff on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the garage of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames and managed to keep it from spreading to the home.

The garage was heavily damaged in the blaze, but the house was mostly untouched by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

