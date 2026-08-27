Hotel developer lawsuit against Corpus Christi settled for $450,000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will pay $450,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by hotel developer Ajit David.

David sued the city of Corpus Christi in September 2024, seeking to invalidate an economic development agreement that awarded $2 million in Type B sales tax funds to Elevate QOF for the construction of the Homewood Suites in downtown Corpus Christi.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the city agreed to the $450,000 settlement.

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