Hooks helping to strike out hunger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans of the Corpus Christi Hooks were greeted by the Coastal Bend Food Bank Tuesday evening when they walked into the stadium.

The Hooks teamed up for a campaign aimed at striking hunger.

Fans were encouraged to dropped off a canned good as they entered the stadium.

For their donations fans were giving a $2-voucher to be used on their next purchase of Hooks tickets.

The Hooks and the Coastal Bend Food Bank will be teaming up for another donation event at the ballpark on Tuesday July 27th.