Honoring veterans in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A festival meant to honor all veterans for their service will also raise money for a scholarship fund.

Today in Robstown, the 21st annual "El Veterano" Conjunto Festival will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $15, and the event will be held at the Columbian Civic Center on 2137 US-77 Business in Robstown, Texas.

The festival will feature live music, barbecue plates for sale, a raffle and special ceremonies in memory of conjunto legend Eligio Escobar. The annual event is meant to honor all veterans for their service to this country while also benefiting the Eligio Escobar Scholarship Fund for young musicians.

Military ceremonies at the festival will feature the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, directed by Ram Chavez. For more information, you can email organizers at lindaescobar@live.com, or call (361) 442-3962.