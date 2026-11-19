A 29-year-old Honduran national has been convicted of 'conspiracy to transport illegal aliens' and 'transporting illegal aliens for profit.'

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before finding Arnol Josue Flores guilty following a one-day trial.

Documents state that on Aug. 9, Flores picked up two migrants in a white Chevrolet Malibu after they emerged from the brush and crossed a fence beside a South Texas road. He drove them for approximately 40 minutes before encountering law enforcement near Hebbronville.

Testimony revealed that one migrant paid $11,000 to be smuggled into the United States and transported to Houston, where he planned to pay another $4,000 for transportation to Florida. He described hiding overnight in the brush before Flores picked him up the following morning.

The jury heard that Flores failed to stop when authorities activated their emergency lights. He eventually stopped at a gate, exited the vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot.

The jury also heard that Flores received a vehicle and cell phone, followed directions, shared his location, and picked up the passengers.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that Flores was also being smuggled and drove at others' direction in exchange for transportation.

Sentencing will be set at a later date. At that time, Flores faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.