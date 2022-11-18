Homemade or Precooked meals this Thanksgiving?

Does it make more financial sense to cook that Thanksgiving feast or shop around for a deal from a restaurant?

Americans are feeling the impact of thanksgiving this year with double-digit percentage increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin, and other items.

According to the associated press, the U.S. government estimates food prices will be up 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent this year. Historically prices have risen 2 percent annually.

Jo Bex is visiting Corpus Christi from the Midwest. She told us her family was having Thanksgiving early.

Bex said even though the cost of Thanksgiving items is high, the most important thing they wanted to focus on this year was family.

"And they're going to cook the whole 9 yards. the ham, the turkey, and all the items, the bundt cake, the jerk," said Bex.

Hearing that prices on items have gone up shouldn't stop you from enjoying time with your family and having a Thanksgiving meal.

Here is a look at how much it could cost to have a home-cooked meal.

If you are shopping online at Walmart for a good thanksgiving dinner to make at home:

1 turkey

1 Ham

mashed potatoes

mac & cheese

rolls

green beans

pecan pie

Total cost: $85.97

H-E-B pre-cooked meals come with simple natural turkey breast or sliced ham and serve four for the total cost: $79.99.

H-E-B pre-cooked meal simple natural turkey breast or sliced ham serves 8 total cost: $149.99.

Heading on over to Bill Miller BBQ they have precooked meals:

A small party pack meal for 10 is $116.50

A premium small party pack meal for 10 $126.50

Large party pack meal for 20 $207.50

Premium large party pack meal for 20.



Other places around the Coastal Bend that will be serving Thanksgiving meals include Luby's and Golden Corral.

